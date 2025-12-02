Företagskatalog
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group Produktchef Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Produktchef in United States på TechStyle Fashion Group uppgår till $140K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för TechStyle Fashion Groups totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Totalt per år
$140K
Nivå
Senior
Grundlön
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
2 År
Års erfarenhet
7 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på TechStyle Fashion Group?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Produktchef på TechStyle Fashion Group in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $146,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på TechStyle Fashion Group för Produktchef rollen in United States är $140,000.

