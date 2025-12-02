Företagskatalog
Technology Innovation Institute Mjukvaruingenjör Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Mjukvaruingenjör in United Arab Emirates på Technology Innovation Institute uppgår till AED 455K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Technology Innovation Institutes totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Totalt per år
$124K
Nivå
Senior Engineer
Grundlön
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
År på företaget
2 År
Års erfarenhet
4 År
Senaste löneinlämningar
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Mjukvaruingenjör på Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates ligger på en årlig total ersättning på AED 682,948. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Technology Innovation Institute för Mjukvaruingenjör rollen in United Arab Emirates är AED 455,062.

