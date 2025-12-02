Företagskatalog
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Datavetare Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Datavetare in Brazil på TechnipFMC uppgår till R$184K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för TechnipFMCs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Totalt per år
$33.4K
Nivå
-
Grundlön
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.2K
År på företaget
0 År
Års erfarenhet
0 År
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Datavetare på TechnipFMC in Brazil ligger på en årlig total ersättning på R$274,803. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på TechnipFMC för Datavetare rollen in Brazil är R$184,314.

