Societe Generale Löner

Societe Generales löneintervall sträcker sig från $19,391 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $250,000 för en Finansanalytiker på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Societe Generale. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend-mjukvaruingenjör

Fullstack-mjukvaruingenjör

Datavetare
Median $27.1K
Produktchef
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Verksamhetsanalytiker
Median $20.7K
Produktdesigner
Median $56.6K

UX-designer

Finansanalytiker
Median $250K
Projektledare
Median $82.4K
Dataanalytiker
$65.6K
IT-teknolog
$149K
Investeringsbanker
$28.1K
Juridik
$189K
Managementkonsult
$56.4K
Programchef
$69.5K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$58.8K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$197K
Lösningsarkitekt
$121K
Teknisk programchef
$69.3K
Teknisk skribent
$40.3K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Societe Generale är Finansanalytiker med en årlig total kompensation på $250,000. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Societe Generale är $56,388.

