Företagskatalog
Snow Peak
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Snow Peak som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Since 1958 Snow Peak has been making outdoor equipment for the outdoor enthusiast. We specialize in luxury family camping products and lightweight backpacking equipment.Snow Peak promotes a lifestyle in which we use products that are very well thought out and designed so that users enjoy nature through our products and can depend on our product today, tomorrow, and beyond.Every year we hold a number of camping events called, Snow Peak Way, in a number of cities in Japan. These extremely popular event have contributing to creating a culture of Snow Peak users in the Japanese market.

    http://www.snowpeak.com
    Webbplats
    1958
    Grundades år
    90
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Snow Peak

    Relaterade företag

    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser