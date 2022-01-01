Företagskatalog
Sinch
Sinch Löner

Sinchs löneintervall sträcker sig från $6,466 i total kompensation per år för en Projektledare på den nedre änden till $138,375 för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Sinch. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $138K
Produktdesigner
Median $52.4K

UX-designer

Kundservice
$8.3K

Datavetare
$114K
Produktchef
$59.2K
Projektledare
$6.5K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$83.6K
Lösningsarkitekt
$97.5K
Teknisk programchef
$55.8K
Teknisk skribent
$113K
FAQ

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Sinch es Mjukvaruutvecklare con una compensación total anual de $138,375. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sinch es $71,396.

