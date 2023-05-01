Företagskatalog
Self
Self Löner

Selfs löner varierar från $8,437 i total ersättning per år för en Dataanalytiker i den lägre delen till $752,555 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Self. Senast uppdaterad: 10/25/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $120K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Revisor
$9.4K
Administrativ assistent
$103K

Affärsoperationer
$201K
Dataanalytiker
$8.4K
Hårdvaruingenjör
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Managementkonsult
$71.4K
Marknadsföring
$106K
Produktdesigner
$100K
Produktchef
$753K
Projektledare
$131K
Försäljning
$23.2K
Teknisk programchef
$249K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Self är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $752,555. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Self är $104,849.

Andra resurser