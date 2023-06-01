Företagskatalog
RXQ Compounding
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om RXQ Compounding som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    Webbsida
    2014
    Grundat år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för RXQ Compounding

    Relaterade företag

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser