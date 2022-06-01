Företagskatalog
Rich Products
    Om

    Rich’s is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $3.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich’s®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

    http://www.richs.com
    Webbsida
    1945
    Grundat år
    11,000
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

