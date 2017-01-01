Företagskatalog
RiceTec
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om RiceTec som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    RiceTec pioneers advanced hybrid rice technology, delivering high-yield, climate-resilient seed solutions to farmers across the globe. Our innovative genetics combine superior productivity with enhanced disease resistance, empowering growers to maximize profitability while addressing global food security challenges. Through cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, we partner with agricultural communities to optimize rice production, reduce environmental impact, and ensure prosperous harvests. RiceTec: Cultivating tomorrow's rice, feeding today's world.

    ricetec.com
    Webbsida
    1990
    Grundat år
    287
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för RiceTec

    Relaterade företag

    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser