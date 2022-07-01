Företagskatalog
Rhino Löner

Rhinos löner varierar från $150,245 i total ersättning per år för en Personalavdelning i den lägre delen till $293,963 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Rhino. Senast uppdaterad: 11/29/2025

Personalavdelning
$150K
Produktchef
$294K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $165K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$189K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Rhino är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $293,963. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Rhino är $177,025.

