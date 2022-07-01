Företagskatalog
Quontic Bank
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Quontic Bank som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    We’re the adaptive digital bank helping people grow their money with purpose. We’re changing the narrative of traditional banking – Quontic is innovative, digital-first, and customer-centric without sacrificing the personal touch. Our story began as a community bank based in New York City over a decade ago, and we carry that in our DNA. We are a FDIC member bank, and our customers have access to a network of over 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, without the penalty of overdraft fees or monthly service fees. Beyond the basics, we’re focused on innovative products and what lies beyond the horizon. With the humble spirit of a community bank, the swagger of a FinTech, and the boundlessness of neobank, we’re in a category of our own, and we like it that way.

    quontic.com
    Webbplats
    2009
    Grundades år
    220
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Quontic Bank

    Relaterade företag

    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Lyft
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser