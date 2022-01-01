Företagskatalog
Prudential Financial Löner

Prudential Financials löner varierar från $37,332 i total ersättning per år för en Försäljning i den lägre delen till $241,200 för en Marknadsoperationer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Prudential Financial. Senast uppdaterad: 11/28/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Kvantitativ Utvecklare

Datavetare
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuarie
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Finansanalytiker
Median $80K
Affärsanalytiker
Median $100K
Marknadsföring
Median $165K
Produktchef
Median $178K
Projektledare
Median $130K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $210K
Affärsutveckling
$110K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
Chef för datavetenskap
$161K
Personalavdelning
$118K
IT-teknolog
$177K
Investmentbanker
$226K
Juridik
$166K
Marknadsoperationer
$241K
Produktdesigner
Median $132K
Rekryterare
Median $122K
Försäljning
$37.3K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$104K
Lösningsarkitekt
$117K
Teknisk programchef
$199K
Riskkapitalist
$109K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Prudential Financial är Marknadsoperationer at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $241,200. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Prudential Financial är $131,417.

