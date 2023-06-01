Företagskatalog
Proof Technology
    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Webbsida
    2017
    Grundat år
    84
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

