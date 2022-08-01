Företagskatalog
Praescient Analytics
Toppsinsikter
    • Om

    Praescient Analytics is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Fairfax, VA. Founded by a group of former intelligence analysts, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, our aim is to revolutionize how the world understands information by empowering our customers with the latest analytic tools and methodologies. Praescient provides several critical services to our government and commercial clients including: training, embedded analysis, platform integration, and custom development. Our team of dedicated engineers and analytical consultants work together to enable our customers to produce meaningful, relevant, and timely analysis. We are committed to turning data into knowledge through fusion, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology.

    http://www.praescientanalytics.com
    Webbsida
    2011
    Grundat år
    75
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Praescient Analytics

