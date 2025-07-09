Företagskatalog
Pluxee
Pluxee Löner

Pluxees löner varierar från $16,108 i total ersättning per år för en Mjukvaruingenjör i den lägre delen till $158,426 för en Produktchef i den högre delen.

Don't get lowballed
Affärsoperationer
$39.8K
Produktchef
$158K
Mjukvaruingenjör
$16.1K

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Pluxee är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $158,426. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Pluxee är $39,781.

