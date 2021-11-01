Företagskatalog
Peapod Digital Labs
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

Peapod Digital Labs Löner

Peapod Digital Labss löner varierar från $89,550 i total ersättning per år för en Affärsutveckling i den lägre delen till $233,750 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Peapod Digital Labs. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $132K
Produktchef
Median $234K
Produktdesigner
Median $140K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Affärsutveckling
$89.6K
Datavetare
$138K
Marknadsföringsoperationer
$130K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$162K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Peapod Digital Labs är Produktchef med en årlig total ersättning på $233,750. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Peapod Digital Labs är $138,067.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Peapod Digital Labs

Relaterade företag

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • Divisions Maintenance Group
  • BetterCloud
  • KiwiCo
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser