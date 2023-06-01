Företagskatalog
Paytient
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Paytient som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Paytient is a fintech company that provides Americans with funds to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. They aim to create a fairer future where everyone can afford care and live a financially healthier life. Founded in 2018, they have raised $57 million to fuel their mission and help employers, payors, providers, and patients better afford healthcare. They see solving this problem as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to become the payments and financing layer for healthcare transactions in the US.

    paytient.com
    Webbsida
    2018
    Grundat år
    69
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Paytient

    Relaterade företag

    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser