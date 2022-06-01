Företagskatalog
    Notified, an Intrado business, is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes.We work with more than 10,000+ global customers, from growing businesses and new IPOs to some of the world’s most recognizable brands. With our suite of world-class, award-winning communications solutions, we provide everything you need to effectively reach and engage your customers, investors, employees, and the media.Event Cloud: Create unforgettable experiences to build brand and community engagementNotified Events Cloud helps event planners, marketers, and communications professionals acquire and retain customers through virtual, in-person, and hybrid events, conferences, trade shows, town halls, and product launches. Connect global audiences with our highly interactive platform and leverage integrated analytics to maximize ROI.Public Relations Cloud: Optimize brand value and drive meaningful business impactNotified PR Cloud helps public relations professionals reach global audiences, monitor brand sentiment, send press releases via GlobeNewswire®, measure success, and drive earned media. Navigate the media landscape and tap into real-time analytics from an integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform.Investor Relations Cloud: Manage stakeholder communications and regulatory requirements to maximize shareholder valueNotified IR Cloud helps investor relations professionals manage communications – earnings calls, regulatory filings, press releases, investor days, and IR Websites – to maximize shareholder value. Activate your market strategy and manage dynamic communications and regulatory requirements from one platform.

    http://www.notified.com
    Webbsida
    2009
    Grundat år
    870
    Antal anställda
    $100M-$250M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser