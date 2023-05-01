Företagskatalog
Norwegian Refugee Council
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Norwegian Refugee Council som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    Webbsida
    1946
    Grundat år
    7,501
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Norwegian Refugee Council

    Relaterade företag

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser