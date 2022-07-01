Företagskatalog
NewGen Technologies
    NewGen Technologies specializes in developing and implementing solutions to your IT challenges-especially those involving specialized technologies. Founded in 1997, NewGen grew quickly and became immediately successful because of our primary commitment to satisfying our customers.In a world where IT solutions rely on specialized talents, NewGen Technologies and its team of IT specialists have hard-to-find skills and expertise in a spectrum of specialized technologies. NewGen's mission is to provide you with solutions to your IT challenges with integrity, security, and outstanding service.Why NewGen?Our formula for success is simple-we deliver high quality products and services. We develop and maintain a staff of highly trained, experienced consultants who devise and execute creative, effective solutions to our clients' IT challenges.

    http://www.newgentechnologies.com
    1997
    90
    $10M-$50M
    Andra resurser