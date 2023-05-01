Företagskatalog
National Spine & Pain Centers
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om National Spine & Pain Centers som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    Webbsida
    2011
    Grundat år
    751
    Antal anställda
    $250M-$500M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för National Spine & Pain Centers

    Relaterade företag

    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser