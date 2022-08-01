Företagskatalog
Momnt
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Momnt som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Momnt powers modern lending solutions for businesses to provide low-friction, affordable financing to their customers at the moment of need. Our API-based platforms leverage alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decision engines to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure.Momnt has reimagined consumer lending so that financial institutions can quickly and easily gain share of the market; by offering downstream credit through existing business customer relationships or the Momnt network, they drive demand for local businesses’ goods and services and meet consumers where they are.

    momnt.com
    Webbsida
    60
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Momnt

    Relaterade företag

    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser