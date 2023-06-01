Företagskatalog
Mint Eco Car Wash
    About

    Mint Eco is an environmentally friendly car wash company in Palm Beach County, FL, with a vision to revolutionize the car wash industry. They offer efficient car washing services, detailing services, and a relaxing atmosphere for customers to wait in. The company challenges traditional constraints of the industry and aims to do business better in every way. They prioritize relationships with customers, employees, investors, the community, and the environment, and focus on developing good processes that produce quality results.

    https://mintecocarwash.com
    Webbsida
    2019
    Grundat år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser