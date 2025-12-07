Företagskatalog
Meituan
Meituan Produktchef Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Produktchef in China på Meituan uppgår till CN¥495K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Meituans totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/7/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Totalt per år
$69.4K
Nivå
L7
Grundlön
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bonus
$14.1K
År på företaget
4 År
Års erfarenhet
4 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på Meituan?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Produktchef på Meituan in China ligger på en årlig total ersättning på CN¥1,508,606. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Meituan för Produktchef rollen in China är CN¥521,451.

Andra resurser

