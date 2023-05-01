Företagskatalog
McEwen Mining
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om McEwen Mining som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    McEwen Mining explores, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver deposits in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also explores for copper deposits and owns a portfolio of exploration properties in these countries. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine, the Black Fox gold mine, the El Gallo Project, the Fenix silver-gold project, and the Los Azules copper deposit. It also owns a 49% interest in the San José mine. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.mcewenmining.com
    Webbsida
    1979
    Grundat år
    430
    Antal anställda
    $100M-$250M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för McEwen Mining

    Relaterade företag

    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Apple
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser