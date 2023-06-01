Företagskatalog
Live Furnish
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    imagine.io is a B2B SaaS startup that offers an easy-to-use 3D content creation platform for furniture, home furnishing accessories, textile manufacturers, and more. Their real-time 3D graphics technology is built by a team of 3D experts with cloud-based rendering technology, all wrapped into an easy-to-use web interface. They help customers create 3D images in minutes instead of hours or days compared to studio photography at a fraction of the cost. Their 3D content is proven to drastically save time and money while dramatically improving sales and profits. They have raised $7.5M from top investors in the United States.

    https://livefurnish.com
    Webbsida
    2016
    Grundat år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

