KEY Concierge
    • Om

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Webbplats
    2014
    Grundades år
    54
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser