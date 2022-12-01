Företagskatalog
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Löner

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratorys löner varierar från $93,100 i total ersättning per år för en Finansanalytiker i den lägre delen till $177,885 för en Programchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Senast uppdaterad: 11/26/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $136K

Maskininlärningsingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Systemingenjör

Forskningsvetenskapsman

AI-forskare

Inbyggda System Mjukvaruingenjör

Datavetare
Median $148K
Rymd- och flygingenjör
Median $156K

Hårdvaruingenjör
Median $135K

Inbyggd Hårdvaruingenjör

Maskiningenjör
Median $150K
Elektroingenjör
Median $135K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
Median $130K
IT-teknolog
Median $115K
Produktdesigner
Median $140K
Projektledare
Median $173K
Biomedicinsk ingenjör
$99.7K
Chef för affärsoperationer
$164K
Civilingenjör
$149K
Regleringsingenjör
$129K
Dataanalytiker
$130K
Finansanalytiker
$93.1K
Personalavdelning
$111K
Materialingenjör
$149K
Produktchef
$154K
Programchef
$178K
Rekryterare
$109K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$159K
Lösningsarkitekt
$127K
Riskkapitalist
$101K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory är Programchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $177,885. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory är $135,500.

