Joby Aviation Löner

Joby Aviations löner varierar från $109,450 i total ersättning per år för en Rekryterare i den lägre delen till $308,450 för en Programchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Joby Aviation. Senast uppdaterad: 11/26/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $175K

Kvalitetssäkring (QA) Mjukvaruingenjör

Maskiningenjör
Median $175K
Hårdvaruingenjör
Median $155K

Rymd- och flygingenjör
$298K
Datavetare
$220K
Elektroingenjör
$127K
Marknadsföring
$255K
Läkare
$131K
Produktdesigner
$199K
Programchef
$308K
Rekryterare
$109K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$109K
Teknisk programchef
$152K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Joby Aviation är Programchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $308,450. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Joby Aviation är $175,000.

