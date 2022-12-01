Företagskatalog
Investec
Investec Löner

Investecs löneintervall sträcker sig från $21,164 i total kompensation per år för en Investeringsbanker på den nedre änden till $158,746 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Investec. Senast uppdaterad: 8/13/2025

$160K

Dataanalytiker
$72.4K
Datavetare
$92.4K
Investeringsbanker
$21.2K

Marknadsföring
$125K
Produktdesigner
$65.2K
Projektledare
$42.2K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$81K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$159K
Lösningsarkitekt
$53.8K
FAQ

