Företagskatalog
Invento Robotics
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Invento Robotics som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Webbplats
    2016
    Grundades år
    31
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Invento Robotics

    Relaterade företag

    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser