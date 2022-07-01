Företagskatalog
Innovapptive
    At Innovapptive, our mission is to help improve the working life of front line worker. We are the only Connected Worker Platform that combines ERP (SAP, IBM Maximo) operational data with digital, visual, & step by step guided work instructions on mobile and smart glasses to empower front-line workers to get jobs done faster, better, cheaper & safer. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation & collaboration, we are transforming the experience of the industrial worker to bridge the skills gap and further helping our customers increase revenues & margins. Together, with our employees, customers and partners across the globe, we are growing economies of some of the world's largest brands.We recently closed our Series A Fund Raise of $16.3M with Tiger Global Management, a Global Marquee Fund with over $30 Billion of Assets Under Management (AUM). Tiger Global Management has a reputation of investing and building some of world's "Unicorn"​ brands such as Spotify, Netflix, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Peloton, Harry's, Ola, Flipkart, Freshworks and many more!Come join an Incredible company that is on a mission to improve working life of front line workers by enriching the experience of every single field worker, back office and executives to help grow our customer's revenues and profitability!

    http://www.innovapptive.com
    2012
    270
    $50M-$100M
