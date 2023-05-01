Företagskatalog
IMMI
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Webbsida
    1961
    Grundat år
    3,001
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
