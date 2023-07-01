Företagskatalog
Immersed Games
    Om

    Immersed Games is a company that uses video games to create an interactive learning platform for middle school students. Their flagship product, Tyto Online, teaches science content and skills based on new national standards. Students can build ecosystems and solve problems with botanists to learn about ecology and genetics. The company has received grants from the Dept. of Education and NSF, and their product has been purchased by educational agencies for over 4,000 students. Their ultimate goal is to allow partners to create additional content for the platform, making it a versatile and expansive learning experience.

    tytoonline.com
    Webbsida
    2014
    Grundat år
    31
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser