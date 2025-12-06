Företagskatalog
IHS Markit
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Löner
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alla Produktdesigner löner

IHS Markit Produktdesigner Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Produktdesigner in United States på IHS Markit uppgår till $98K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för IHS Markits totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/6/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Totalt per år
$98K
Nivå
L1
Grundlön
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
År på företaget
1 År
Års erfarenhet
4 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på IHS Markit?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Lägg tillLägg till ersättningLägg till ersättning

Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inga löner hittades
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportera dataVisa lediga jobb

Bidra

Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

Prenumerera på verifierade Produktdesigner erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Produktdesigner på IHS Markit in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $125,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på IHS Markit för Produktdesigner rollen in United States är $98,000.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för IHS Markit

Relaterade företag

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.