Företagskatalog
HHA eXchange
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om HHA eXchange som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Webbsida
    2008
    Grundat år
    751
    Antal anställda
    $100M-$250M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för HHA eXchange

    Relaterade företag

    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser