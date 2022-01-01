Health Catalyst Löner

Företagskatalog
Health Catalysts löner varierar från $63,680 i total ersättning per år för en Teknisk programchef i den lägre delen till $182,000 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Health Catalyst. Senast uppdaterad: 11/18/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $128K
Produktchef
Median $143K
Datavetare
Median $126K

Affärsanalytiker
$83.6K
IT-teknolog
$82.3K
Marknadsföring
$108K
Projektledare
Median $120K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $182K
Teknisk programchef
$63.7K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Health Catalyst är Chef för mjukvaruutveckling med en årlig total ersättning på $182,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Health Catalyst är $120,000.

Andra resurser