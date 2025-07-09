Företagskatalog
Godrej
Godrej Löner

Godrejs löneintervall sträcker sig från $5,923 i total kompensation per år för en Dataanalytiker på den nedre änden till $75,375 för en Affärsutveckling på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Godrej. Senast uppdaterad: 8/11/2025

$160K

Affärsutveckling
$75.4K
Dataanalytiker
$5.9K
Personal
$12.5K

FAQ

据报道，Godrej最高薪的职位是Affärsutveckling at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$75,375。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Godrej的年总薪酬中位数为$12,532。

Andra resurser