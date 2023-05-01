Företagskatalog
Genesee & Wyoming
Toppsinsikter
    • Om

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    Webbsida
    1899
    Grundat år
    8,000
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser