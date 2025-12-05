Företagskatalog
Garmin
Garmin IT-teknolog Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för IT-teknolog på Garmin uppgår till $58K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Garmins totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/5/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Garmin
Technical Support Specialist
Salem, OR
Totalt per år
$58K
Nivå
L2
Grundlön
$58K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
2 År
Års erfarenhet
2 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på Garmin?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en IT-teknolog på Garmin ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $73,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Garmin för IT-teknolog rollen är $58,000.

Andra resurser

