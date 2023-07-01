Företagskatalog
Excellos
    • Om

    Excellos is a full-service CDMO that specializes in cell and gene therapy. With over 70 years of experience in blood and tissue collection, they offer cGMP cellular products and services, process development, and manufacturing expertise. They have exclusive access to a large and diverse donor pool and provide high-quality and viable human cell and tissue samples. Based in San Diego, they serve the global cell and gene therapy industry, focusing on therapies in preclinical through phase II/III. Their goal is to advance cellular therapies and improve human life.

    excellos.com
    Webbplats
    2021
    Grundades år
    31
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

