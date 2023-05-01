Företagskatalog
ExaGrid
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om ExaGrid som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    Webbplats
    2002
    Grundades år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för ExaGrid

    Relaterade företag

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser