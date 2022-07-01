Företagskatalog
Drilling Tools International
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Drilling Tools International som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Strength. Innovation. Performance: three words that set Drilling Tools International apart from the competition. We are the leading provider of downhole tools to the land and offshore drilling markets. For 30 years we have delivered world-class customer service and high quality products. Our fleet includes a complete line of non-magnetic and steel drill collars, pony collars, stabilizers, sub-assemblies, reamers, shock tools and drilling accessories. In addition to these core products, our latest innovation is the Drill-N-Ream patented well bore conditioning system which allows oil and gas operators to achieve the technical limits of today's drilling challenges. We provide drilling tools to the directional and horizontal drilling industry.

    drillingtools.com
    Webbsida
    1984
    Grundat år
    210
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Drilling Tools International

    Relaterade företag

    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser