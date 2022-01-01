Delta Electronics Löner

Företagskatalog
Delta Electronicss löner varierar från $16,027 i total ersättning per år för en Produktchef i den lägre delen till $153,000 för en Försäljning i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Delta Electronics. Senast uppdaterad: 11/19/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $45.8K

Nätverksingenjör

Hårdvaruingenjör
Median $49.5K
Maskiningenjör
Median $36K

Elektroingenjör
Median $49.6K
Datavetare
Median $41.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $62.2K
Personalavdelning
$90.5K
Marknadsoperationer
$35.3K
Produktchef
$16K
Programchef
$52.7K
Projektledare
$51.5K
Försäljning
$153K
Säljingenjör
$149K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$63.1K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Delta Electronics är Försäljning at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $153,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Delta Electronics är $50,577.

