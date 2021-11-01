Företagskatalog
CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic Löner

CrimsonLogics löneintervall sträcker sig från $57,900 i total kompensation per år för en Dataanalytiker på den nedre änden till $77,723 för en Produktchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på CrimsonLogic. Senast uppdaterad: 8/21/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $62.8K

Fullstack-mjukvaruingenjör

Dataanalytiker
$57.9K
Produktchef
$77.7K

