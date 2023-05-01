Företagskatalog
Colony Hardware
Toppinsikter
  Bidra med något unikt om Colony Hardware som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    Webbplats
    1988
    Grundades år
    751
    Antal anställda
    $100M-$250M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser