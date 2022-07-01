Företagskatalog
Collegium Pharmaceutical
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Collegium Pharmaceutical som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    For the past two decades, Collegium Pharmaceutical has been focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for pain management. Today, our mission is to build a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company that reflects our Core Values and our commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Through internal product development and the acquisitions of the Nucynta franchise in 2020 and BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) in 2022, we have broadened our portfolio of products to include meaningfully differentiated medications.

    collegiumpharma.com
    Webbsida
    2002
    Grundat år
    230
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Collegium Pharmaceutical

    Relaterade företag

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser