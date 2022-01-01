Uppskattat totalvärde: $6,120
In 2022 Coinbase will have 4 recharge weeks (roughly one per quarter), when nearly the entire company will shut down.
$75 per month
Guardian: 2 x salary up to $500,000; Anthem Blue Cross: flat up to $25,000
STD: 60% of salary up to $2,500 per week; LTD: 60% of salary up to $12,000 per month.
18 weeks
18 weeks
After 4 years
Unlimited
$10,000 annual / $20,000 lifetime (combined with the Fertility benefit)
$10K annual / $20K lifetime (combined with the Adoption benefit)
$125 per month. Mobile and Internet expenses
Remote-first
50% match on the first 2% of base salary
Parking and Transit, Healthcare, Dependent Care, Vision & Dental
$1,500 per year. For training, coaching and conferences
6 weeks paid
$300 / month