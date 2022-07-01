Företagskatalog
Codat
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Codat som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    Webbplats
    2017
    Grundades år
    180
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Codat

    Relaterade företag

    • Starling Bank
    • FNZ
    • InvestCloud
    • CoreLogic
    • SwissBorg
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser